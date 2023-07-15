Bids & Tax Rate Hearing Are On School Board Agenda

Bids and a Tax Rate Hearing are on the Chillicothe R-II School Board agenda for Tuesday. The board members will meet at 6:00 pm at the District Office.

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers will present an update on the CES Expansion project.

Chillicothe Rotary President Pam Jarging will have a presentation on the Rotary Autism Project.

The board will consider bids for Bread, Milk, Paper, and Fuel.

The board will consider the date and time for the district tax rate hearing. Superintendent Dan Wiebers has requested August 15th, at 5:45 pm. The regular school board meeting would follow.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting