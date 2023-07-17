Livingston County Fair Auction & Awards

The Livingston County 4H and FFA fair wrapped up Friday with the Premium Livestock Auction. The event allows the community to bid on the animals, providing financial support to the youth, but the youth retains the animal for future showings.

Fair Board president Jennifer Horton says this was a record-breaking auction for the fair

Premium Livestock Auction

Sale total: $152,900.00

Number of buyers: 72

Total sold: 146

The community we live in continues to come out and support the youth of Livingston County. Horton says “I am just in awe to live in such a wonderful county. The support we get for the youth thru the fair is greatly appreciated and continues to amaze me each year.”

Other Fair Results and Recognition:

Livestock Judging Results

Jr Division 1st Place – Emmett Jeffries with 354 of 400 points

Jr Division 2nd Place – Case Hoskins with 199 of 400 points

Sr Division 1st place – Dillon O’Dell with 385 of 400 points

Sr Division 2nd place – Gracelynn Barnett with 383 of 400 points

Sr Division 3rd place – Rylee Anderson with 379 of 400 points

Herdsmanship Awards

North barn containing the chickens and rabbits – Emma Peery

North barn containing the cattle – Woodworth/Burton family

South barn containing the swine – Carson and Remington Rhodes

South Barn containing the goats and sheep – Emmett Jeffries

Community Members honored

Steve Radcliff – Friend of 4-H award

Smithfield Foods Brad Anderson – Friend of 4-H award

Jaclyn Hines – Friend of 4-H award

Janet Zion – Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame

Clayton Vadnais – Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree

David & Suzi Beck – Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree

Brice & Tiffany Walker – Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree

Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce – Chillicothe FFA Chapter Honorary FFA Degree