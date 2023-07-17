Missouri Highway Patrol Crash And Arrests Reports For The Weekend

Four crashes in the area counties over the weekend left six people injured.

Sunday at Noon, a single-vehicle crash on Route B, five miles southeast of Hamilton left three teens injured. State Troopers report a 17-year-old boy was driving a pick-up south on Route B, he crested a hill and lost control. He ran off the road, struck a driveway and the pick-up overturned, coming to rest on its top. The driver and a 14-year-old boy had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. a 13-year-old boy had moderate injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.

In Daviess County at about 3:20 pm, 27-year-old Elio N Hernandez-Mencias of Clive, IA was northbound on Interstate 35 and crossed the median, traveling in the southbound lanes. The car overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. He was arrested for alleged DWI, no insurance, and no valid license.

At about 4:05 pm in Caldwell County, a 16-year-old Laclede boy had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash. He was westbound on US 36 near Hamilton and ran off the north side of the roadway, struck traffic signs and his pick-up overturned several times, coming to rest on its wheels. He was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

At about 7:20 pm in Chariton County, a 17-year-old boy received minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash. The boy was northbound on Route HH, north of Salisbury, and ran off the left side of the rod, struck a fence and his truck overturned. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia

State Troopers report two additional arrests over the weekend in the area counties.

Sunday at about 2:am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 50-year-old Brian D Weaver of Green City for alleged unlawful use of a weapon and no seatbelt. He was processed and released.

At about 10:30 am in Linn County, Troopers arrested 19-year-old Austin J Hoff of Elkhorn, NE for alleged possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. He was processed and released.