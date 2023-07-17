Booked Into Jail For Livingston County

Four people were booked into jail by the Chillicothe Police Department over the weekend.

Saturday at 12:44 am, Officers booked 37-year-old Randy Arthur Vandorn of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Saturday at 12:44 am, Officers arrested 28-year-old Steven Ray Sayers of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.

Saturday at 3:44 pm, officers booked 35-year-old Nola Chanese Glasgow into the Harrison County Jail on a Parole Warrant. She is held with no bond allowed.

Sunday at 3:44 am, officers booked 36-year-old Cartez Warren of Chillicothe into the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24 hour hold. He is charged with alleged resisting arrest, assault – special victim, assault, and burglary.