Roadwork Begins Soon On Roy Blunt Reservoir Road Changes

Work on Highway 5 as part of the Roy Blunt Reservoir project will begin soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation says an intersection improvement project on Route 5 is scheduled to begin next week. Contractors from Capitol Paving and Construction, LLC., working with MoDOT, plan to begin the multi-stage project on Monday, July 24.

The tentative schedule of work for the BUILD grant intersection improvements:

July 24 – early October: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Traffic Impacts: Roadway will be narrowed to one-lane with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists may face travel delays.

As part of the BUILD grant, transportation improvements are also planned in the next two years at the intersection of Sullivan County Routes N and Y, construction of three new bridges on Mid-Lake and Mayapple Roads, and roadway paving.