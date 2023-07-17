Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 230 calls for service from Friday to Sunday.

Friday:

10:55 am, Officers responded to the 2600 block of Washington for a motor vehicle accident.

2:59 pm, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a stealing that had occurred. The investigation continues.

Saturday:

12:19 am, Officer arrested two men for possession of methamphetamine. Both were fully processed and taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

3:26 pm, Officers responded to the 900 block of Dickenson for a Domestic Disturbance. One person was arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail.

Sunday:

2:30 am, Officers arrested a woman for driving without a valid driver’s license. She was processed, cited, and released.

9:58 am, Officers responded to the intersection of Business 36 Highway and U.S. 65 HWY for a two-vehicle accident.

10:30AM Officer responded to the intersection of Graves St and Green St for a two-vehicle crash.

8:41 pm, Officers arrested a man subject for assault and assault on a law enforcement officer. He was transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center.