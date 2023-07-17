St. Luke’s/Barnes Jewish Merger Includes Local Hospitals

Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital could be part of a much larger health system before the end of the year. Plans for a merger of St. Luke’s Health Systems of Kansas City and Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St Louis would result in a combined 28 hospitals. Boards of Directors for both companies have signed off on the plans for the $10 billion meger.

BJC President Richard Liekweg in a statement said, ”Amid the rapidly changing healthcare landscape, this is the right time to build on our established relationship with Saint Luke’s”.

Local officials declined to comment but St Luke’s officials released the following statement on what this means to the systems Critical Access Hospitals. “Saint Luke’s and BJC HealthCare are combining to create an integrated health system that remains committed to the critical access hospitals and rural communities we serve throughout Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois,. We don’t anticipate any change in how we are currently serving this community.”

The health systems hope to have an agreement and close the deal, pending regulatory approval, by the end of the year.