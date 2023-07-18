Mudcats Stay Resilient, Defeat Des Moines 7-5

The race is on for playoffs, as the Chillicothe Mudcats look to make the most of the final week of the regular season. Their first matchup would be the Des Moines Peak Prospects on Monday night. This would be one of three teams these two teams would meet up this week. With a little luck and a lot of resiliency, the Mudcats took care of business, beating Des Moines 7-5. It doesn’t seem to matter if they are down in the third, the fifth, the seventh or even the ninth, the ‘Cats stay hot.

It goes without saying that this game would not have been where it was without the solid pitching performance from RHP Bailey Quint. Quint would make his fifth and final start of the regular season, tossing 6.2 IP, while striking out three and only allowing three runs. He would be relieved by the young right-hander Josiah Golden. Golden would throw 1.1 IP, allowing only one run and striking out four. In the ninth, RHP Tanner Sears would come on to get his fourth save of the season. Sears wouldn’t make it easy, as he loaded the bases with two outs. He would finish the game by striking out Isaac Short to secure the victory.

As for the offense, it would be a pretty average night at the plate. When it comes to an average night for the Mudcats, it includes multiple players with multi-hit games. Outfielder Nathan MacLaren would go 2-4 with an RBI in the late innings. Third Baseman Tanner Sears would go 2-5 with a big two-RBI single in the seventh. Shortstop Jackson Lindquist would continue to hit and score, going 1-3 with a double and two runs scored.

The win on Monday night would be the tenth-straight victory at home, the first team in franchise history to win ten consecutive home games. With the victory, their eyes would be set on Carroll’s game in Joplin. Unfortunately, Carroll would defeat Joplin 10-9. The two teams meet again on Tuesday night. Chillicothe still sits a game up on Carroll in third place in the North. Now with five games left, it is going to be a tight race to the end. If the team can stay winning, they will find themselves in the playoffs with ease.