Missouri State Parks: Learn2Paddle

Opportunities to learn to paddle a kayak are available through the Missouri State Park System. Programs are available for paddling on lakes and the River. The equipment for the program is provided. Participants should wear appropriate swimwear and footwear.

For Lake paddling, there are several opportunities, including one in Trenton at Crowder State Park.

Finger Lakes State Park in Columbia from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29 and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

Stockton State Park in Dadeville from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5.

Crowder State Park in Trenton from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Wakonda State Park in La Grange from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 12.

Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Class registration fee is $5 and preregistration can be done at icampmo.com. Participants must be at least 10 years of age. Children 10-14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during the entire program.

Learn2 Paddle River

For those who own a kayak but are looking for ways to increase their paddling skills, Missouri State Parks’ Learn2 Paddle River program can teach you about kayaking on the river.

Upcoming dates and locations are as follows:

Meramec State Park in Sullivan from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.

Current River State Park in Salem from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 and again on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Registration is required but the Learn2 Paddle River classes are free. To register, visit icampmo.com and enter the date you’re interested in. All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served bases. Participants should bring their own kayaks, life jackets, paddles, lunches, sunscreen and hats and wear appropriate attire for getting wet.

Before registering, participants should consider the following:

Be physically capable of getting in and out of the boat and moving the boat unassisted.

Be comfortable and confident around water.

Be able to swim.

Be able to provide a personal kayak, paddle and Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Participants must be at least 12 years of age. Children ages 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult.

This event will be held in a Missouri state park, and all rules and regulations apply.

This is a family-oriented event. Alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed while participating in this program.