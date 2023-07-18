August Primary – Absentee Ballots

Absentee ballots are still available for the August 8th Primary Election in Livingston County. Livingston County voters will have one or two items on the ballot depending on where they live.

All voters in Livingston County are asked to consider the Livingston County Sales Tax Issue. The ballot asks:

“Shall Livingston County, Missouri impose a countywide sales tax of three percent (3%) on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Livingston County under Amendment #3?”

Livingston County residents in the Chillicothe City Limits are also asked to consider City of Chillicothe Question 1.

“Shall the City of Chillicothe, Missouri impose a sales tax of three percent (3%) on all retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in the City of Chillicothe, Missouri? The tax, if approved, does not apply to marijuana purchased for medical use.”

Livingston County residents that also live in the Tri-County R-VII School District are asked to consider Tri-County R-VII School District PROPOSITION 2. This is to extend the existing 0.25 cents per $100 valuation through 2033. Funds would be used to build and equip and early childhood center and complete or continue repairs on existing facilities.

Absentee ballots are available in the County Clerk’s office at the Livingston County Courthouse during regular office hours. Call 660-646-8000 ext 3 for more information on absentee voting.