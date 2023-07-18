Transportation Registration For Chillicothe R-II

The deadline to register students in the Chillicothe R-II School District to ride the bus is Friday. The Chillicothe R-II School District is accepting School Bus Registration for students that will be riding the bus in the 2023/24 school year.

ANY family that has children that will ride the bus must register each year. Even if you have ridden the bus in past years, you must still register.

Register by the July 21st Deadline to ensure your child will be picked up when school starts.

Follow the link with this story and click on the red bar to select the appropriate forms.

https://www.chillicotheschools.org/page/transportation