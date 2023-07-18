Master Gardener Program Registration

he Master Gardener Program, offered through the University of Missouri Extension will be offered in Chillicothe from August 4 to November 9.

The Extension Master Gardner program offers lectures and workshops on general horticulture on a wide range of crops including annuals, perennials, trees, lawns, vegetables, and fruit trees.

It will be held at the Livingston County MU Extension office, Chillicothe, Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 pm from August 4 to November 9.

The Cost of the program is $200. Pre-registration is required and will close this Friday, on July 21st.

More information and registration link here:

https://extension.missouri.edu/events/master-gardener-program-northwest-missouri