Four Bookings For Livingston County

Four bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for Monday.

Thirty-one-year-old Sidney Adam Kiger of St. Joseph was arrested by Buchanan County authorities on warrants for alleged Failure to appear on charges of alleged Domestic Assault and Assault. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $1,500 cash only.

Thirty-two-year-old Chelsea Ann Roller of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Harrison County Jail for alleged delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $7,500 cash only.

Thirty-six-year-old Gina E Elam of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Harrison County Jail on a 24-hour hold for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Forty-nine-year-old Forrest Wade Ivy of Hale was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.