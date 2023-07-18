“History On Canvas” @ Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery

“History on Canvas,” featuring the paintings of Maysville, Missouri, artist Kyle Carroll is the featured display at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery. Carroll’s art and the subjects he paints reflect a lifelong interest in wildlife, the outdoors and America’s history.

Carroll states, “I want my art to tell a story and create an interest in our heritage. You always want to pass along the most accurate portrayal that you can. We are always learning.”

Carroll will present a program detailing the history and local stories behind many of his paintings at Cultural Corner on August 20th at 2:00 pm. The program is free to the public and refreshments will be served.

Cultural Corner is located at 424 Locust Street in Chillicothe. The hours are 10:00 to 4:00 Tuesday – Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 on Saturday.