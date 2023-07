A Change Order for the CES Expansion Project was approved by the Chillicothe R-II School Board. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the change is for the roadways.

Wiebers says the change is to improve the durability of the roads that will have a lot of travel by busses and other vehicle traffic.

He says the project upgrade is the result of the better-than-expected returns on the investment of funds for the project.