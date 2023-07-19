Steel Delivery Expected For CES Expansion

The construction of the Chillicothe Elementary School expansion will soon include the steel structure. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers provided the update to the School Board.

Wiebers says the timing of the steel arrival and assembly is important.

If the project is delayed due to delivery or weather, students could be moved to other locations while cranes are used to place the steel. He says these are safety factors that must be considered.

Follow the progress with a live video feed provided by the school district