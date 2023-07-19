fbpx
Two With Serious Injuries In Meadville Junction Crash

A Chillicothe man was flown to Columbia and a Lathrop man was flown to Kansas City, both with serious injuries, following a two-vehicle crash on US 36 at the Meadville Junction.  State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 9:10 pm when 63-year-old Randy L Schneider of Chillicothe was southbound and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 75-year-old Larry S Buswell of Lathrop.  Schneider was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.  Buswell was flown to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City.  They were not wearing safety belts.

