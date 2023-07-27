Billy Dean Pilmore, Sr., age 79, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at his residence.

Billy was born the son of Frank and Gladys (Peek) Pilmore on May 7, 1944 in Tecumseh, Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Mary King on October 7, 1961. He was then united in marriage to Helen “Dee” Hendren on December 22, 1980, in Tindall, Missouri. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2020. Billy owned and operated several businesses over his lifetime, including Circle H Carwash for over 25 years. He enjoyed attending flea markets, garage sales, auctions, bargain hunting, and creating time capsules. Billy loved hunting, fishing, collecting antiques, and going to coffee with his friends at Dino’s. He also enjoyed going to China One Buffett for lunch or dinner, where he helped them roll silverware.

Survivors include six children, Buddy Pilmore and Billie “Suzette” of Springfield, Missouri, Sandy DePew and husband Doug of Stockton, Missouri, Christine Stone and husband Brian of Osborn, Missouri, Bill Pilmore, Jr., of Springfield, Missouri, Toby Calivere and wife Wendy of Chillicothe, Missouri, and John Calivere, Jr., and wife Cindy of Farmington, Missouri; twenty-three grandchildren, McKenzie Watts, Michael Watts, Bobby Muse, Donna Groven, Jerry “Rusty” Muse, Dakota Pilmore, Shasta Looney, James Lawson, Billy Calivere, Shannon Calivere, Kaci Howard, Amber Tuttle, Amanda Bear, Aaron Tuttle, Steven Pilmore, Stacey Undernehr, Patrick Connell, Chris Marsh, Charles “Bo” Pegram, Annie Calivere, Rebecca Close, Jeremy Wendt, and Aaron Wendt. He is also survived by numerous great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dee; two daughters, Sharon Pilmore and Jonnetta Calivere; one grandson, Kenneth Barker; two brothers, Lewis Peek, and Mervin Pilmore; and two sisters, Beverly Harder, and Marjorie Skaggs.

