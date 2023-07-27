Highway Patrol Offers Boater Safety Course In St. Joseph

A Boater Safety Course will be offered August 19th in St. Joseph.

Missouri law requires everyone born after January 1, 1984, who operates a vessel on Missouri lakes to possess a certified boating safety education card. This includes personal watercraft operators.

This course will be offered August 19th from 8 a. to 4 pm, at Troop H Headquarters, 3525 North Belt Highway, in St. Joseph, Missouri. There will be a break for lunch, but lunch will not be provided. This program is free, but registration is required.

Participants who successfully pass the course will be eligible to order a boater safety certification card for $15. The boater safety certification card does not expire and does not need to be renewed.

For more information, to register for the course, or to obtain a complete listing of where other courses are being offered, you may visit the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website https://www.mshp.dps.missouri.gov/WP02Web/app/safetyEdClasses. Troop H Headquarters contact number is (816) 387-2345.