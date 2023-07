A Chillicothe woman charged with alleged Abuse or Neglect of a Child was in Livingston County Court Wednesday. Fifty-two-year-old Stacey Sopermade her appearance before Judge Michael Leamer on the charge and requested the case be continued. The request was approved and the next appearance is August 23rd at 9:00 am in Livingston County Associate Court, to set or waive the Preliminary Hearing.

