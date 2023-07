The Chillicothe Police Department report for Wednesday includes 120 calls for service. Some of the calls include:

1:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of Clay St. for a report of Child Abuse. Officers took a report and the investigation is currently ongoing.

3:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of W 2nd St. for a report of Child Endangerment. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.