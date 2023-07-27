Pursuit To Courthouse Ends In Arrest

A pursuit on US 36 ended at the Livingston County Courthouse Monday afternoon. The Livingston County Sheriff reports the vehicle was eastbound on US 36 alt LIV 251 at about 2:35 pm. A Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which sped up. The vehicle turned onto Mitchell Avenue, nearly striking another vehicle. The driver worked his way towards the courthouse, avoiding stopsticks. Once at the courthouse, the driver, identified as 46-year-old Sean Wesley Dabney of Kirksville, quickly exited the vehicle and was arrested.

Dabney allegedly told officers he was late for his child support case at court and was only looking for a safe place to stop.

He now faces possible charges of alleged Excessive Speed of 90 in a 65, Resisting Arrest/Detention/Stop by flight, and Failing to Stop at Stop Sign.