Excessive Heat Warning – COOLING CENTERS Available

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued until 9:00 pm Friday. This is due to the dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109. Overnight lows remain above 75 degrees.
This includes all of the local area until 9:00 pm Friday
We will experience Hot temperatures and high humidity that could cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Livingston County also has several Cooling Centers available to the public. These cooling Centers are open during regular business hours and may be closed during the noon hour. They include:
Livingston County Cooling Centers
Livingston County Health Center
800 Adam Drive
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Phone: 660-646-5506
Hours: Mon-Fri – 8:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 4:30pm
ADA Access? Yes
Transportation? No
Grand River YMCA
1725 Locust
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Phone: 660-646-6677
Hours: (Summer Hours) – Mon-Thu – 5:00am to 8:30pm – Fri – 5:00am*– 7:30 pm and Saturday 7:00 am – 3:00 pm Closed on Sunday
ADA Access? Yes
Transportation? No
Livingston County Library
450 Locust Street
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Phone: (660) 646-0547
Hours: Mon-Thu – 9:00am to 7:00pm – Fri – 9:00am to 5:00pm – Sat – 9:00am to 4:00pm
ADA Access? Yes
Transportation? No
Calvary Baptist Church
206 Locust
Chillicothe, MO 64601
Phone: 660-646-3578
Hours: Mon-Thu – 8:30am to 12:00pm (Noon) and 1:00pm to 3:30pm – Fri – 8:30am to 12:00pm (Noon) – Open During Service Times: Wed – 6:00pm to 9:00pm and Sun – 8:00am to 12:00 (Noon)
ADA Access? Yes
Transportation? No