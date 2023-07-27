East District Commissioner Alvin Thompson Resigns

The East District Livingston County Commission seat will be vacated as Commissioner Alvin Thompson is resigning after 6 ½ years in the position. The resignation, effective July 31st, is so he can focus on his health.

The Governor’s office has been notified. Interested residents of the Eastern District may apply for the appointment by the Governor at http://boards.mo.gov

The remaining Commissioners can appoint a temporary commissioner so that business will not be interrupted

The Governor will make the official appointment, which will be for the remainder of the term, which ends December 31, 2024. Filing for the next term begins in February 2024.