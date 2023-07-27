Recent Livingston County Jail Bookings

Four recent bookings are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for the area.

Monday, 44-year-old Julius Lamont Boyd of Kansas City, KS was booked out of state on alleged violation of bond conditions from a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Tuesday, 55 year old James Alan Phillips of St Joseph was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $15,000 cash only.

Tuesday, 28-year-old Britnay Dawn Harrison of Marceline was arrested by Chillicothe Police for alleged Harassment; Armed Criminal Action; Resisting/Interfering with Arrest. She is held at the Clinton County Jail with no bond allowed.

Wednesday, 24-year-old Alex Cole Trammel of Atlanta, MO was arrested by Chillicothe Police for alleged Harassment; Armed Criminal Action; Resisting/Interfering with Arrest, Driving while Revoked or Suspended, Assault – 2nd Degree – Special Victim, unlawful possession of a Firearm, Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is held with no bond allowed.