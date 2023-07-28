Economic Development On City Council Agenda

The Chillicothe City Council will consider stop signs, a water study, and economic development as part of the agenda Monday. The council meets at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.

The agenda begins with the payment of salaries and bills.

Appearances include The City Administrator presenting four items.

An ordinance for the agreement with the Missouri Department of Economic Development for the Industrial Site Development Purpose for the ARPA Funds

An ordinance for an addendum to the engineering contract authorizing a water study in the alley from Clay to Ann Streets, between Washington and Locust.

A request for funding to apply for a Historic Preservation Grant for the Wabash Area.

A request by the School District for stop signs on Hornet Drive, at the second driveway (nearest the high school).

Other items include:

The Police Chief will present an ordinance to purchase a LifeScan Fingerprinting machine.

The Main Street Director will discuss the façade repair and restoration project for the corner of Clay and Washington.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.