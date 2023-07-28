fbpx
Economic Development On City Council Agenda

The Chillicothe City Council will consider stop signs, a water study, and economic development as part of the agenda Monday.  The council meets at 5:30 pm at Chillicothe City Hall.

The agenda begins with the payment of salaries and bills.

Appearances include The City Administrator presenting four items.

  • An ordinance for the agreement with the Missouri Department of Economic Development for the Industrial Site Development Purpose for the ARPA Funds
  • An ordinance for an addendum to the engineering contract authorizing a water study in the alley from Clay to Ann Streets, between Washington and Locust.
  • A request for funding to apply for a Historic Preservation Grant for the Wabash Area.
  • A request by the School District for stop signs on Hornet Drive, at the second driveway (nearest the high school).

Other items include:

  • The Police Chief will present an ordinance to purchase a LifeScan Fingerprinting machine.
  • The Main Street Director will discuss the façade repair and restoration project for the corner of Clay and Washington.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.

