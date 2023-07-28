The Wall That Heals Arrives Tuesday

The Wall That Heals – a scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall – arrives Tuesday in Chillicothe. Matt Hopper from LICOVA says there will be an honor parade through Chillicothe as the wall arrives Tuesday.

Hopper says Wednesday is set-up day for the wall and that will be on the practice field, just east of the Chillicothe High School Parking lot.

Hopper says the Opening Ceremony will be Thursday morning

He says they are still accepting volunteers to help at the site.

The Wall That Heals will be open to the public around the clock, from 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 2nd to 2:00 pm Sunday, August 6th.