Storms Move Across Region – Clean-Up Begins

After severe thunderstorms tore their way across the region Saturday, communities began the process of cleaning up the damage. In the Chillicothe, the damage includes wind damage to signs, roofs, and to numerous trees. Tree limbs from a couple of inches to nearly a foot across landed on roads, yards, and roofs.

Chillicothe residents are encouraged to move tree limbs to the side of the road. The Chillicothe Street Department will pick up the tree debris throughout the week

Photos courtesy of Chillicothe Fire Department

This slideshow requires JavaScript.