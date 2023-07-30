74 year old Don Feitz of Carrollton, Missouri, passed away on Friday, July 28.

An Informal Gathering for Family and Friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at the Carrollton Country Club.

The family suggests Memorials to: H.E.L.P. Cancer Fund, Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research, or ALS Association. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

Survivors include: his wife Linda Feitz of the home; children, Leslie Behm (John) of Orlando, Florida, Katie Elgin (Dallas) of Denver, Colorado, and Chris Feitz (Shannon) of Naples, Italy; his twin brother, Dale Feitz (Dianne) of Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren, Emery Elgin, Jude Elgin, Kiernan Behm, Hailey Feitz, and Natalie Feitz; and several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.