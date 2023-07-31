Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report includes several incidents over the weekend.

Friday,

10:15 AM Officers took a report of a lost debit card that was fraudulently used. Investigation to continue.

12:04 PM Officers conducted a warrant service in the 10 block of 11th Street for a no bond, felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a firearm. Suspect was taken into custody and released to Daviess-DeKalb Co transport.

Saturday

11:57am, Officer stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of N. Washington Street for driving in a careless manner and not maintaining lanes. The driver was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department, was cited and recommended re-testing.

08:39 PM Officers responded to the 200 block of Clay Street on a report of a wanted person at the home. The front door of the house was found open and the owner permitted officers to enter. The person was not located, but there was evidence of him being there, along with drug paraphernalia and a defaced firearm. The items were seized and the investigation continues.