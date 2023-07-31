Highway Patrol Arrest Report For The Weekend

Several arrests are reported across the local counties for the weekend.

Saturday

Troopers in Linn county arrested 33-year-old Derick Bloss of Meadville at about 12:50 am for alleged DWI – persistent offender, fleeing the scene of a crash and no valid license. He was released with a summons.

A Chillicothe man was arrested by Troopers in Saline County at about 1:32 am. Twenty-year-old Michael C Thomas was taken to the Saline County Jail for alleged DWI.

In Caldwell County at about 10:20 pm, Troopers arrested 33-year-old Cory G Booth of Breckenridge for alleged DWI with a person under 17 in the vehicle and for speeding – 77 in a 55. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Sunday:

Twenty-one-year-old Christopher M Sandstom of Milan was arrested at about 1:30 am in Adair County for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.