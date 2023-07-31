Saturday Storms / Damage / Clean-Up

The City of Chillicothe and the surrounding area continues to clean-up from the wind storm that moved across the region Saturday. The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds, up to 70 miles an hour reported.

In Livingston County, the National Weather Service received reports of damage to signs at businesses and tree damage that included branches ranging in size from 2 inches to nearly a foot across. The debris was in yards, on roofs and in the streets. Wind speeds were estimated at 60-70 miles and hour.

There were also reports of power outages resulting from the tree damage.

The storm that caused the damage began in southeast Nebraska on a path that continued through the St. Louis area and farther southeast.

In Chillicothe, residents are encouraged to pile the tree debris at the curbside and the City Street Crews will be picking up the debris throughout the week.