With a drought designation in Livingston County of D3 or Extreme Drought Condition, the USDA Farm Service Agency is providing several assistance programs for livestock producers. Livingston County FSA Executive Director Rasha Tate says this includes the release of CRP ground.

There are some limitations that require leaving some of the stand for cover.

Tate says the final program is ECP.

Details of the programs are available by contacting the Livingston County FSA office at 660-646-6220.