City Working On Storm Recovery

Chillicothe’s Street Department will be busy throughout the week with the clean-up of tree debris. Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie asks that the storm-damaged limbs and tree debris be brought to the curb or street side to be picked up.

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities refuse will have the brush area open and will keep the area pushed back as residents bring in branches etc for disposal.

Electric Superintendent Casey Johnson says they estimate there were 600 to 800 people without power following Saturday’s storm.

The department worked until late Saturday getting customers back online and connected.

Parks Director Josh Norris says the two parks with the oldest trees were hit hardest.

Most of the damages were in the interior of the parks and did not result in damage to other structures.