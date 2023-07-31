Officer Involved Shooting Justified

The Chillicothe Police Officer involved in the shooting on Tuesday, July 25th at a man who fled into Grundy County, will not face charges. The Livingston County Prosecutor’s office met with the Missouri Highway Patrol investigators to review evidence, photos, and body camera footage. Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren release a statement that says, “I have no doubt that the use of force by K-9 Det J Grider of the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, was lawful and justified.”

While no charges are coming for the detective, there are seven felonies pending against the driver.