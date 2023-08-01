Highway Patrol Accident & Arrests

One crash and one arrest are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Monday.

A Braymer woman was injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on US 36, a mile west of Utica, at about 7:45 am. State Troopers report 58-year-old Julie D Gorham of Braymer had minor injuries in the crash that happened as she was eastbound on US 36 and was struck from behind by another eastbound vehicle, driven by 57-year-old Walter J Frazer of Weston. The report states Frazer did not see the Gorham vehicle due to the heavy rain. The crash caused Frazer to run off the north side of the road and into the median. Gorham ran off the south side of the road and struck several trees.

Gorham was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing safety belts.

A Florissant man was arrested by State Troopers in Daviess County Monday night. The report states 24-year-old Andre D Thomas was arrested at about 10:54 pm for alleged driving while suspended or revoked – 3rd or subsequent offense, no insurance, and failure to register a vehicle. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.