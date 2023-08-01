Stop Signs Requested On Hornet Drive At The High School

Preliminary approval for stopsigns on Hornet Road at the entrance to the High School parking lot was granted at the Chillicothe City Council meeting Monday. The request was made by the Chillicothe R-II School District. CHS Principal Dan Nagel explained the location.

Third Ward Councilwoman Stacey Soper suggested a light at the intersection. Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie says that would be expensive.

Nagel says the signs would also help with slowing traffic leaving the north entrance to the parking lot and heading to the stop light on 190.

An ordinance to install the signs will be prepared for the next council meeting.