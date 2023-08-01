Council Accepts $2.5 Million Economic Development Grant

An Economic Development grant with the State of Missouri was accepted by the Chillicothe City Council. the grant is for the development of the new Industrial Park. The grant is for $2.5 million in ARPA funds. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the grant funding will be used to create an access road to the site and for infrastructure, including sewer and water to the site.

The city was required to match the funds for the project and that was done through the purchase of the property by the city. There will also be some matching through the installation of utilities.

Frampton says the total for the project is $6.5 million dollars

Contracts for the road and utilities could be approved next spring.