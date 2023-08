A St Joseph man, 55-year-old James Alan Phillips, is bound over to Circuit Court following an appearance Wednesday before Judge Michael Leamer. Phillips waived the right to a preliminary hearing. He remains in custody at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $15,000 cash only. His next appearance is set for August 10th at 9:00 am before Judge Ryan Horsman in the Circuit Courtroom of the Livingston County Courthouse.

