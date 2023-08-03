City Council Hires Two Officers & A Dispatcher

Three employees for the Chillicothe Police Department were approved by the Chillicothe City Council in Executive Session.
Rachel Hirtler was hired as an E911 Dispatcher at a rate of $17.00 / hour. She began working Tuesday.
Patrol Officer Zachary Underwood was hired at $19.13 per hour. His first day with the department was Wednesday.
Patrol Officer Michael Martin was hired at $19.13 per hour. His first day with the department will be next Monday.
All three were approved by the council unanimously.