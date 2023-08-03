The Wall That Heals – Opening Ceremony

The official Opening Ceremony for the Wall That Heals included the posting of Colors by Chillicothe Police and Fire Department Honor Guard members, the National Anthem sung by Emily Schmidt, and a welcome by Mayor Theresa Kelly. The address to those in attendance was made by retired Rear Admiral Stanton Thompson, a Navy Veteran that served in Vietnam and other conflicts since. Thompson recalled his time in Vietnam.

He says Vietnam Veterans were not welcomed home with parades or ceremonies. They were encouraged to not discuss their service.

Thompson says he has not visited the Vietnam Wall Memorial in Washington DC as it is very emotional.

As you visit the “Wall That Heals”, remember that each of those names is a member of the armed services that lost their life in the war or as a result of their service in the war.