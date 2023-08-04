Board of Public Works Sells Truck & Hires Employee

Chillicothe Board of Public Works sold a truck and hired a new employee at the Water Treatment Plant. The meeting was held Friday morning

In the Open Session, CMU sold a 2011 4-wheel drive pick-up with a utility body for $21,000. There were two bidders tied for the high bid, they were asked to come to the meeting and a drawing was held for the winning bid, which went to Max Curnow.

In the executive session, the board approved hiring Jeremy Mast to fill the position of Water Treatment Plant swing shift operator.