Jennifer Hall Sentencing Is August 18th

The sentencing hearing for 43-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall for 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st degree and one count of Attempt Assault in the 2nd degree will be held on August 18th at 9:00 am in Clinton County Court.

Hall had been charged in the 2002 deaths of 37-year-old David Wesley Harper and 75-year-old Fern Franco, patients at the Hospital in Chillicothe, where she was employed at the time.

In April, Hall plead guilty to 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st degree and one count of Attempt Assault in the 2nd degree and the prosecuting attorney agreed to drop all other charges in other courts.

There was no recommendation on the sentencing of Hall, but under the plea, the sentences would be served consecutively, and consecutive to any other sentences. She is currently held at the Clinton County Jail.