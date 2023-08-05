MoDOT Roadwork Plans For August 7-11

The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork for the Northwest part of Missouri includes several roadway and bridge projects.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023.

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Route 13 bridge over U.S. Route 36 in Hamilton through mid-August

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects:

S. Route 24 over BNSF Railroad just east of the U.S. Route 65 interchange through August.

S. Route 24 over Little Wakenda Creek east of Carrollton through August.

Chariton County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Clarks Creek Bridge through mid-October. (Contractor: Lehman Construction and Wilson & Company)*2

Route 129 – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route NN to Cattle Lane, Aug. 7-8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route NN – CLOSED for pavement repairs from Route 129 to Rascal Flatts Road, Aug. 9-10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route P – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route 129 to the Macon County line August 10, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grundy County

Route 6 – Intersection improvement project at Routes 146 and W through early October. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists.

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 20th Street to 16th Street, Aug. 7

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through mid-August. A signed detour is in place.

Linn County

Route MM – Sidewalk improvements from Seventh Street (Route MM) to Alonzo Avenue (Route O) through mid-August.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration.

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through August.

Sullivan County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Yellow Creek Bridge, 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, through September.

Route 5 – Intersection improvement project at Mid-Lake Road, Route N and Mayapple Road through early October.

Aug. 7 – late October: Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road.

Intersection improvements at Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road. Aug. 21 – mid-October: Intersection improvements on Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road.