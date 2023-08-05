Missouri Drought Monitor Shows Slight Improvement

The Missouri Drought Monitor released Thursday shows improvement in soil moisture for some areas of the state, but the date cut off of this report was Tuesday, and there has been significant rainfall across the region this week.

Five of the eight local counties continue to show all or part of the county in Extreme Drought conditions. The five local counties include Livingston, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, and Sullivan County.

94.08% of the state is at least Abnormally Dry, down from 94.93% last week

77.21% of the state is at Moderate Drought or above, down from 78.38% last week.

48.52% of the state is at Severe Drought or above, up from 46.67% last week

18.77% of the state of Missouri is listed in Extreme Drought. That is down from 20.23% last week.

5.92% of the state has No Drought, up from 5.07% last week.

There is currently no Exceptional Drought in Missouri.