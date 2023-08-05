Troopers Report Two Arrests

Two arrests in the local counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Friday, Troopers in Livingston County arrested 37-year-old Juan Flores-Garcia of Chula at about 4:55 pm for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was processed and released.

At 12:01 am Saturday, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 29-year-old Kenya S Fair-Graham of Kansas City on Foristell warrants for alleged failure to appear on a speeding charge and failure to appear on a charge of alleged driving while revoked or suspended. Troopers also arrested her for alleged no valid license. She posted bond and was released.