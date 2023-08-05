Governor And MoDOT Reveal Rail Crossing Plan

Missouri will begin implementing recommendations to address passive rail crossings. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says the recommendations vary for each location, in terms of complexity and cost, ranging from advanced warning enhancements, crossing realignment, approach grade improvements, flashing lights and gates upgrades, closures, new roadway connections, and ADA sidewalk enhancements.

MoDOT and Gov. Mike Parson announced the new $50 million Missouri Railroad Safety Crossing Plan in response to the June 2022 AMTRAK crash near Mendon and focuses on improvements at the 47 passive public rail crossings on Missouri’s three rail lines that carry passenger rail. The study also recommends lights and gates at 27 crossings, and closing 17 other crossings in Missouri.

The state expects to complete seven to ten crossings per year