Heavy Rains Across The Region Friday

Heavy rain slowly moved across North Missouri Friday, resulting in flash flooding and flooding of rivers and streams.

National Weather Service Radar estimates for rainfall range from 1-2 inches in Caldwell County to five inches or more in portions of Livingston, Linn, Grundy, Daviess, Sullivan, Carroll, and Chariton Counties.

Surface flooding may continue in some of these areas and you may encounter flooded roads. The National Weather Service reminds you to not drive through flood waters. You can not see the road surface or know the condition of the road. Turn Around… Don’t Drown.