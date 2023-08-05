Flood Warnings On Grand And Thompson Rivers

A flood warning is in place for the Thompson River. At Trenton, the river has risen above floodstage of 27 feet, with a crest of 29.7 feet expected this morning and the river falling back below flood stage tonight. The reading at 5:00 am was 28.36 feet and rising.

Flood Warnings are issued for the Grand River.

At Pattonsburg, the river is near the expected crest of 26.6 feet. Flood stage at Pattonsburg is 25 feet. The river is expected to fall back below flood stage this afternoon.

At Gallatin, the river was at 24.5 feet this morning, flood stage is 26 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon with a crest near 26.2 feet.

At Chillicothe, the river is rising faster than the forecast. The reading this morning was 16 feet. Flood Stage at Chillicothe is 24 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon, rising to a crest of 27.2 feet by 7:00 pm and falling back below flood stage Sunday.

At Sumner, the river is expected to rise above floodstage of 26 feet Sunday morning, cresting at 27.8 feet. The river is expected to fall back below flood stage Monday morning.