A Sumner man had serious injuries following a motorcycle crash in Howard County Friday afternoon. Twenty-two-year-old Gabriel M Donovan of Sumner was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, the crash happened at about 2:45 pm on Route H, near County Road 134. Donovan struck gravel, ran off the right side of the road and the bike overturned. He was wearing a helmet.

